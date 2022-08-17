38,544 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.0 %

Valvoline stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

