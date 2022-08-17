3,928 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

