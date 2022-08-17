3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.77. 3D Systems shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 7,511 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,109 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

