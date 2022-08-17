4,011 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

