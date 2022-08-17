4,348 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

