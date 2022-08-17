4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 33.01 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.01 ($0.40) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 4,012.50 ($48.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,955.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,757.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,769.70. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,175 ($26.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,058.90 ($49.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

