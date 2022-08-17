5,035 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

