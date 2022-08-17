53,872 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 135,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.