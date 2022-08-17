56,240 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by SVB Investment Services Inc.

SVB Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,493,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. 95,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,177. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

