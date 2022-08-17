76 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $8.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.97. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

