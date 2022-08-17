7,749 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
CoStar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.