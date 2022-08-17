7,749 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $349,179. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

