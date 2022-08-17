794,723 Shares in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Purchased by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 794,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Cadiz makes up 0.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadiz by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,999. The firm has a market cap of $247.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

CDZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

