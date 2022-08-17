9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at 9 Meters Biopharma

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.