955 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

NYSE DE opened at $369.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

