9,602 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 987,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,438,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 370,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

