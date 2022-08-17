9,991 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,991 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

