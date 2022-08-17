Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 569,535 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15,236.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,535 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

