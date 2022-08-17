Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 433,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.
