Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,071 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.7 %

Banco Santander Company Profile

NYSE SAN opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.