Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 13.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LG Display by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

