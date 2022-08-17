Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 2,299,859 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 558,315 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,653,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

