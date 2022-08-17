Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3,543.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 321,430 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.