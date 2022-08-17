Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,981,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 467,788 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

