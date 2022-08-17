Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

