Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ABB by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB Price Performance

ABB Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.