AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $141.21. 26,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

