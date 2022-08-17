AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE ABBV traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $141.21. 26,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.