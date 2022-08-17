AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.79. 54,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

