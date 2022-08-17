ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $22,504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.