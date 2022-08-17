abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Declares GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Stock Down 2.2 %

abrdn stock opened at GBX 168.63 ($2.04) on Wednesday. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 629.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

