Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE AKR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,842,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316,836 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

