Acadia Realty Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
