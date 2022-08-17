Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of AXDX opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 102.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.