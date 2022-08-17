Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 535,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

