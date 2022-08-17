Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $261.70 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.82. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

