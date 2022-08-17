Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adagio Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adagio Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

