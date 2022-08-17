Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adagio Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ ADGI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Adagio Therapeutics
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
