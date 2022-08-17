Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGIGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

