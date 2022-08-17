Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adagio Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 247.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 3,790,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 125.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 1,644,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 213,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 130.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 242,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

