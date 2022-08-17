Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adagio Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %
Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
