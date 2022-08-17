Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $23.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies
In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
ADPT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $40.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
