Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

