Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
