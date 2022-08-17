Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. RPO LLC grew its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 797,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.