Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 1.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.96. 29,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,536. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,913 shares of company stock worth $45,944,459. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.