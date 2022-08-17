Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of AVIFY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

