Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $345.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00695669 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.