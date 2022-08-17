Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $345.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00695669 BTC.
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Aeon Coin Profile
AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aeon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.
