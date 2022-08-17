Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

