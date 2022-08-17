Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.
Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics
In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
