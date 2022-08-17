AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.83, but opened at $17.72. AerSale shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 23,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 55.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 39.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

