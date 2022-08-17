Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

