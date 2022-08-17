Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.36

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Africa Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 55.30, a quick ratio of 54.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

