Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
