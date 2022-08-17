AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 49,189 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,189 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 147,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

