AGF Investments America Inc. Cuts Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.13% of Allbirds worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 10,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,630. The stock has a market cap of $719.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

