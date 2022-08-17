AGF Investments America Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 5.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Danaher by 257.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 94.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22,928.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,177 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.89. 25,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

